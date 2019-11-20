× Cedar Point announces Pass Perks rewards program

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Cedar Point announced on Wednesday a rewards program exclusively for season passholders.

The amusement park said Pass Perks is similar to rewards programs at other restaurants and stores.

“So what are those rewards? Well, with the Pass Perks rewards program, you could snag bigger discounts on food and merchandise in the park, additional bring-a-friend tickets buy-one-get-one offers, free Fast Lane upgrades and a whole lot more,” said Tony Clark, Cedar Point spokesperson in a blog post.

With each visit, guests are entered into a drawing for a free VIP experience. They will be notified of prizes and offers via email.

Those with gold pass or platinum pass for 2020 are already enrolled in the program.

Cedar Point also said it will announce additions for next season on Dec. 11.

