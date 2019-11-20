Browns TE David Njoku returns to practice field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku has been designated for return from injured reserve and will return to practice Wednesday.

He suffered a wrist injury in the team’s game against the New York Jets and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 20.

The Browns have 21 days to activate Njoku or he must remain on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season.

He missed the required eight games, and upon activation, would be eligible to return as soon as this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Njoku, a third-year player out of Miami, has started 20 of 34 career games for the Browns, collecting 92 receptions for 1,062 yards and nine touchdowns.

Prior to his injury, he started one of two games this season, posting four catches for 37 yards and a score.

More on the Cleveland Browns here.