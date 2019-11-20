× Boy, 10, dies after being shot at New Jersey high school football game

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WJW) — Officials say a 10-year-old boy shot during a New Jersey high school football playoff game has died.

The announcement came just before the two teams who were playing when gunfire broke out were set to resume the final minutes at the Philadelphia Eagles’ home field Wednesday.

FOX 29 has identified the boy as Micah Tennant.

A GoFundMe account was reportedly set up on Tennant’s behalf and, as of Wednesday afternoon, has already raised more than $20,000.

The shooting occurred at a packed Friday night playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.

In addition to Tennant, a 27-year-old man was shot and a 15-year-old boy was grazed in Friday’s attack. Six men have been charged, including the man shot.

FOX 29 says the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office identified Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, as the gunman.

Charges against Wyatt have been upgraded to murder. He also faces two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges.

The outlet also reports that three other men, identified as 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn and 27-year-old Michael Mack, face weapons charges.

A fourth man, 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, faces eluding charges and weapons charges because a gun was reportedly found on him.

The game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High is being played Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles offered up their stadium to play out the remaining 17 minutes.

