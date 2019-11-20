× Akron man claims someone left explosive device on his front porch, ends up arrested

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man was arrested after originally claiming someone left an explosive device on his front porch.

Akron police said the suspect, later identified as Darryl Evege, 53, contacted the FBI and asked them to dispose of the device. That prompted officers to respond to his house on Donald Avenue at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Evege told police a person put the device in front of his house the previous night so he took it inside and placed it in the closet. He then brought it outside for officers.

As detectives and the ATF interviewed Evege, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad disabled the device. Police said agents got permission to search the house and found evidence to charge Evege with illegal possession of explosives.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Summit County Jail.