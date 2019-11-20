Air Quality Alert in effect with lots of clouds and lake-driven showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) An Air Quality Alert for fine particulate matter has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.

The advisory will be effective through Wednesday night.

Air quality levels will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” during this period. If you are in the “Sensitive Groups” category of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, please monitor your outdoor activity.



It will be cloudy Wednesday with a few lake-driven showers.

There won't be too many breaks of sunshine.

It will still be on the chilly side with highs only in the low and mid 40s.

The next noteworthy weather system arrives on the scene Thursday during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

