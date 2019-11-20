ACLU, Tamir Rice Foundation launch ‘know your rights’ guide on 5th anniversary of his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Five years after 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer near a gazebo at the Cudell Recreation Center, an event was held commemorating his life.

The Tamir Rice Foundation organized the event called Art, Activism & the Legacy of Tamir Rice Wednesday night at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Tamir's mother, Samaria Rice started the foundation and has been working to help other young people.

More this 100 people attended Wednesday's event, including several nationally known artists.

A significant part of the anniversary was the release of a new "know your rights" guide geared toward young people under the age of sixteen.

The foundation worked with the ACLU of Ohio to create the handbook which can be downloaded online.

Melekte Melaka, ACLU Campaigns Manager says the booklet was specifically designed with colors, artwork and language that is relatable to young people.

"We hope that it's a guide that's accessible to young people, that gives them constructive tools, that keeps Tamir's memory alive, and that showcases the amazing work of Samaria, all those things," said Melaka.

Click here for the ACLU's "Know Your Rights" Guide.

