89-year-old ‘Silver Burglar’ with decades of criminal history arrested again in Northeast Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A career criminal accused of crimes all over the country was caught once again in Ohio.

Austintown police arrested 89-year-old Kermit Gabel Tuesday evening in Austintown. Police say he was pulled over because his tail lights were out, but police soon learned he was wanted in connection to a parole violation out of Texas.

Gabel is known to police as a serial cat burglar; dubbed the 'Silver Burglar' for what he liked to steal.

Media reports indicate his life of crime dates back to the 40s, with him being busted in Shaker Heights in 1979, 1991 and again in 2007.

In his numerous convictions, Gabel burglarized homes and stole jewelry and silver. Prosecutors say he then arranged for the items to be shipped to buyers and then had his earnings transferred into bank accounts under another name.

One of those convictions in Texas in the 80s left him on parole for life, but prosecutors say he never stopped his crimes. In fact, a judge wrote in a previous ruling that Gabel made a living by stealing other people's property.

He has been out of jail since May 2017.

The warrant issued for him last month for violating parole states Gabel has "lapsed or is about to lapse into criminal ways or company."

Police say when they asked Gabel for his address, he gave the address of a rundown home in Youngstown; one that had a building permit taped to the window.

Gabel is expected to appear for an extradition hearing Thursday.