‘Worst Nightmare’: James Van Der Beek reveals on DWTS that wife had miscarriage

(WJW) — Actor James Van Der Beek announced during “Dancing with the Stars” Monday that he and his wife, Kimberly, lost their unborn child.

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” Van Der Beek said in a video before his final performance. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens your heart, it deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human.”

James, who was sent home at the end of the episode, dedicated his performance to his wife.

The couple just last month on “Dancing with the Stars” announced they were pregnant with what would have been their fifth child. Van Der Beek is currently competing on the series and decided to make the announcement after his wife suffered a number of miscarriages.

In an Instagram post Monday, Van Der Beek wrote:

“Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one.”

When they announced the pregnancy, Van Der Beek said:

“We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result — something I NEVER thought we’d ever do… but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment,” Van Der Beek wrote.

He continued: “Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement — nobody failed to ‘carry,’ these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret.”

It was important to share his family’s story “in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love and support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us — this time — we walked out with tears of joy.”

The couple, who married in 2010, share daughters Olivia, 9, Annabel Leah, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, born last year; and son Joshua, 7.