CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A man died after falling down a vent shaft at the Cultural Center for the Arts in Canton on Tuesday.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office said the worker was painting the reinforced concrete ceiling on the building’s second level. He stepped on a louvered area, not knowing how flimsy it was, and fell 30 feet.

The victim is a 58-year-old man from Akron.

The coroner’s office said he was a subcontractor for Coon Caulking.