Impeachment Hearing: Top aides testify; watch live

Woman pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Avon Lake

Posted 9:31 am, November 19, 2019, by
Data pix.

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) - A woman who was charged with hitting and killing a bicyclist in Avon Lake over the summer has entered a guilty plea.

Sharan Carr, 65, plead guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI and failure to stop after an accident.

Some of the charges were reduced as part of a plea deal.

Richard Knilans of Avon Lake died from injuries sustained when Carr hit him with her vehicle on June 6.

Police said Carr drove away.

Carr will be sentenced on January 10, 2020.

Continuing coverage here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.505318 by -82.028200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.