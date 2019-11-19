Woman pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Avon Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) - A woman who was charged with hitting and killing a bicyclist in Avon Lake over the summer has entered a guilty plea.

Sharan Carr, 65, plead guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI and failure to stop after an accident.

Some of the charges were reduced as part of a plea deal.

Richard Knilans of Avon Lake died from injuries sustained when Carr hit him with her vehicle on June 6.

Police said Carr drove away.

Carr will be sentenced on January 10, 2020.

