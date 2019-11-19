Video shows police rescue 8-year-old girl from hotel room after she was kidnapped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Warning: the video, above, may be disturbing to some**

FORT WORTH, Texas (WJW/AP) -- Police released video Tuesday showing the rescue of an 8-year-old Texas girl who was kidnapped while walking down the street with her mom.

In the dramatic video, you hear officers say "We got her! We got her!" as they enter the hotel room in Fort Worth back in May.

The little girl was found in the hotel room; she was hidden in a laundry basket. The suspect-- identified as Michael Webb, 51-- was taken into custody.

A jury convicted Webb in September after he admitted to the FBI that he snatched the girl on May 18 while fighting off her mother.

Acting on a tip, police in nearby Forest Hill searched Webb’s hotel room early the next day but didn’t find her. Two hours later, after getting another tip, Forest Hill and Fort Worth police responded. That's when the girl was rescued.

Webb was sentenced last week to life in prison for the kidnapping.