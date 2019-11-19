Two Rocky River burglaries hours apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW)-- Two unrelated Rocky River burglaries happened in plain sight. Police are investigating the thefts at homes in populated areas, hours apart.

Rocky River detectives said they are working with Strongsville police to determine if there is a connection between a string of break-ins in their area. Rocky River Police Chief Kelly Stillman said while that had not yet been determined, he wouldn't be surprised if either department was able to get a break in their cases by the exchange of information.

"It just took me a while for my brain to register what I was looking at I was so shocked," said Angela Linville, whose home was one of the targets.

When she came home on Friday around noon, the last thing she expected to see was a broken-in window on her side door.

"They went up to my daughter's room and they took a necklace of hers, which was kids jewelry and then they figured out where my bedroom was."

She said whoever broke in stuffed her pillowcase with jewelry and took the TV, not bothering with other electronic devices that were lying out.

"To take a 55-inch television out any door of this house, with the library, Whole Food plaza -- it just seems like such a huge risk with such low pay-out," Linville said.

She lives on a busy street corner bordered by two schools. Though grainy, police said one of the school cameras caught a dark vehicle in the driveway of the house and then leaving minutes later.

The same day in another Rocky River neighborhood, a homeowner said their back door was broken into and it seemed the burglar knew exactly where they were going. Also breaking the glass to get in, we were told cash and jewelry with sentimental value had been taken. Police said several people were involved in that break-in.

Cheif Stillman said while the two incidents are unrelated, this time of year they usually see an uptick in those types of thefts.

"People will have gifts and people that need gifts, unfortunately, will take advantage of people who have the ability to get gifts, break into homes and take whatever they can and move on."

Both homeowners said they've taken extra security precautions.

"You have to do the best you can to protect your home, making sure your locks are good. Obviously, a security system is a big plus for those that can get that and surveillance cameras," Stillman said.

But sometimes there's no stopping a Grinch.

Police are encouraging anyone with information, no matter how trivial it may seem to contact them at 440-331-1234.