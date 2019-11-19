× Troopers seize $10,000 in meth during Summit County traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Troopers pulled over a car for a defective exhaust on South Arlington Street in Akron on Nov. 7. According to the patrol, the driver admitted having a meth pipe in the car, which prompted a search. That’s when they found 288 grams of meth.

The driver, Jaelin Whitman, 22, of New Philadelphia, and passenger, Gregory Swiney, 25, of Dover, were taken to the Summit County Jail. Both were charged with possession of meth and trafficking in drugs.

They face up to 22 years in prison, if convicted.