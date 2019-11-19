× Traffic changes in University Circle during filming of Russo Brothers movie

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Be aware of traffic changes in University Circle.

Filming for the movie “Cherry,” directed by Cleveland natives Anthony and Joe Russo, will resume on Wednesday.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be lane closures on Euclid Avenue between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Adelbert Road, and Adelbert Road from Euclid Avenue to Circle Drive.

On Euclid Avenue, there will be one eastbound lane closed and on Adelbert Road, there will be one southbound lane closed.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on both streets, but expect delays in the area. Consider the following detour options if you park at one of the garages below:

CWRU Garage 46, take E. 105th St. or MLK to East Blvd.

UH Garage 8, take Cedar Glen Parkway to Murray Hill Rd. to Adelbert Rd.

CWRU Garage 53, take Cedar Glen Parkway to Murray Hill Rd. to Adelbert Rd.

“Cherry” is set in Cleveland and features “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland.

