Steelers coach accepts partial responsibility for fight during Browns game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH (WJW)-- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the brawl during the Cleveland Browns game Thursday night.

In the last 8 seconds of the game, a fight broke out on the field. It escalated with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett taking off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hitting him in the head with it.

Tomlin said there was nothing to learn from the incident because he felt there was nothing the Steelers did to make it happen. In a later comment, he did taken some responsibility.

"All of us involved in the game, particularly at this level, want to safeguard and protect the game, it's integrity. And in that instance, it was compromised obviously, with an unfortunate incident," Tomlin said. "None of us want those things to transpire. We were a part of it. We accept responsibility for our actions within it."

The NFL suspended Garrett for the remainder of the season. He will meet with league officials on Wednesday.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi got a one-game suspension and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey got a three-game suspension. All three were fined.

Continuing coverage of this story here