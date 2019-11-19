× Scientists predict rare ‘Unicorn’ meteor shower outburst Thursday night

Two well-known scientists, Peter Jenniskens and Esko Lyytinen, have predicted there could be a meteor shower outburst the night of Nov. 21.

According to the American Meteor Society, the alpha Monocerotids (which are in the Monoceros, or the unicorn, constellation) are active every year with “a few” meteors around Nov. 22. They’re best known for four outbursts that happened in 1925, 1935, 1985 and 1995.

According to AMS, unlike most meteor outbursts that can last several hours, activity with the alpha Monocerotids is over within an hour and is easy to miss.

The outburst is expected to happen at around 11:50 p.m. EST, and stargazers should start looking toward the sky about an hour ahead of time.

During the 1995 outburst, there were roughly 400 meteors per hour.

