Reward offered for tips on Lorain shooting suspect

Watch the video above for a previous story about Lorain serial killer Samuel Little.LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of fugitive Jose Mercado.

Mercado is wanted by the Lorain Police Department and the US Marshals Service for assault with a firearm.

Mercado is a suspect in a shooting that took place in Lorain.

Mercado is 40. He is 5'11" and weighs 200 lbs.

If you have any information call 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.