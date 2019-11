Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WJW) - Police in Louisville, Ohio are stressing the important of shredding documents with personal information.

Accoring to the department, an officer found a suspect in a theft investigation had documents that belonged to nearly 90 different individuals.

Police believe the majority of the documents came from the trash.

Police say everyone in this case has been contacted.

Watch the video above for more on how to rebuild after your identity is stolen.