Ohio State stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

Posted 7:21 pm, November 19, 2019, by

Justin Fields #1 hands off the ball to J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)– The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

The selection committee’s third weekly rankings had little movement in the top 10, with Alabama fifth followed by Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota.

The committee could face an interesting decision with Alabama in the coming weeks. The Crimson Tide lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season to a hip injury Saturday. Alabama faces Western Carolina this weekend, so playing backup Mac Jones shouldn’t make much difference. On Thanksgiving weekend the Tide will face Auburn with its No. 2 quarterback, which should give the committee a better read on what kind of a team Alabama is now.

More stories on Ohio State football here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.