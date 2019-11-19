New York family going viral for ad seeking personal paparazzi, ‘mother’s helper’

MANHATTAN, New York (WJW) — A family in Manhattan is going viral after posting an ad on Craigslist asking for their own paparazzi and part-time nanny.

The New York Post reports that the family is looking for a photographer to work with them as their social media coordinator and who knows how to take and edit photos.

The person also has to act as the mother’s helper on days when they aren’t working as a photographer. The ad doesn’t say how much the pay would be, but the family said they would pay their hire with an hourly or daily rate.

The entire ad reads:

“Manhattan family looking for a photographer to work with them on a regular basis as their Social Media Coordinator, either FT or PT. This person MUST have advanced knowledge of Photoshop and Lightroom, have experience working with/shooting young children/families and be comfortable acting as Mother’s Helper on days when not shooting/editing. This person should also have experience in fashion photography and be internet/IG savvy. Compensation will be hourly or daily rate.

Please do not apply if you do not have the required photo editing experience. Thank you.”

