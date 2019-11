NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — New Franklin police are asking for help locating a teen who has been missing since October.

Nathan Ball, 17, has been missing since Oct. 22.

He was last seen at his home in New Franklin. Police say he left home without his guardian’s permission.

Nathan is described as 5’10” and 155 lbs.

If you have any information on the teen’s whereabouts, please call police at 330-882-3281.