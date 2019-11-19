Mother of Norton cheerleader in medically-induced coma says daughter will have ‘life changing’ surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) -- The mother of a 16-year-old girl who has been in a medically-induced coma since last month said her daughter will have a "life changing" surgery.

Emma Pfouts' mother, Christina Weigand, shared the update on Facebook Tuesday. The post says:

"Emma💕 will need prayers please to get her through this surgery and into the next phase of her journey. Many people have asked what condition Emma💕 will be in, quite honestly, we don’t know as she hasn’t really woken up. We have been given the MRI results & we are told the worst, but we pray for the best, as we know what the power of prayer has done for us so far. At the end of the day, we are just incredibly thankful to have Emma💕 with us, in any capacity. Our love for Emma💕 is and always will remain unconditional. We will care for her no matter what. She, along with us, are just blessed to have our family, friends, community, & beyond support to get us through these trying times. We will do everything we can to give Emma💕 the meaningful quality of life that she deserves. THANK YOU AGAIN FOR ALL YOUR CONTINUED PRAYERS AND SUPPORT!!🙏🙏"

Last month, Weigand told FOX 8 News her daughter, a Norton High School cheerleader, suffered an asthma attack and allergic reaction which then led to cardiac arrest. Earlier this month, she gave a promising update saying Emma moved her hand and arm and also shook her head.

Emma's mom said the teen opened her eyes and was able to track her for a few moments from the head of the bed to the bottom, "which is amazing," she wrote.

A GoFundMe Account has been created to support Emma and her family.

