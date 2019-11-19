Man in skull mask robs Bedford bank at gunpoint

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

BEDFORD, Ohio– A man wearing a silver skull mask held up a bank in Bedford on Tuesday.

The suspect ordered employees and customers at the Citizens Bank on Broadway Avenue to get on the ground, the Cleveland Division of the FBI said. The FBI said he was armed with a black semiautomatic gun, which he pointed at the victims. He demanded cash into an empty, plastic Family Dollar bag.

No one was injured.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

Investigators obtained photos showing a man leaving the Family Dollar on Northfield Road, where he bought the mask. The FBI said authorities believe it is the bank robbery suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Bedford Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous and rewards money is available.

