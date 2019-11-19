Fox Recipe Box: Pecan Pie Truffles

CLEVELAND, Oh — Pecan Pie Truffles are a wonderful holiday dessert or a great gift idea to make and share with friends during the holiday season. Chef Rachel Rozsa from Lockkeepers showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to make this salty sweet treat. Click here to learn more about Lockkeepers.

Pecan Pie Truffles

yield: 2/3 dozen

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cup pecans

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 cup packed brown sugar

pinch salt

2 tablespoon maple syrup

1/3 cup light corn syrup

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

16 ounces chocolate for dipping (I use bitter sweet chocolate, but you can use a dipping chocolate like Candiquick)

Method: