Fox Recipe Box: Pecan Pie Truffles

CLEVELAND, Oh — Pecan Pie Truffles are a wonderful holiday dessert or a great gift idea to make and share with friends during the holiday season. Chef Rachel Rozsa from Lockkeepers showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to make this salty sweet treat. Click here to learn more about Lockkeepers.
Pecan Pie Truffles
yield: 2/3 dozen
Ingredients:
2 1/2 cup pecans
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1 cup packed brown sugar
pinch salt
2 tablespoon maple syrup
1/3 cup light corn syrup
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
16 ounces chocolate for dipping (I use bitter sweet chocolate, but you can use a dipping chocolate like Candiquick)
Method:
- Toast and finely chop pecans, let cool. Separate about 1/4 cup aside for sprinkling.
- line cookie sheet with wax paper.
- In a bowl, combine remaining pecans, graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar and salt.
- Add maple syrup, corn syrup and vanilla. mix well.
- Refrigerate mixture for 15 minuets.
- scoop mixture into 1 inch balls and line up on prepared cookie sheet. And refrigerate for another 30 minuets.
- Melt dipping chocolate in the microwave or double boiler.
- Coat truffles in chocolate and return to cookie sheet, and sprinkle with pecans.
- Serve once chocolate sets.