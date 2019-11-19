Doobie Brothers to perform at Blossom Music Center next summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Doobie Brothers will perform at Blossom Music Center next summer.

According to a press release, the July 22 concert is part of the group’s 30-city 50th anniversary tour. Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be back together for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Tickets will go one sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.

The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums and a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, “Best of the Doobies.”

Their tour kicks off June 9 in West Palm Beach, Fla. It’s being produced by Live Nation.

Tu purchase tickets, click here.