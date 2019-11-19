Daytona Beach International Airport operations resume after suspicious bag caused evacuation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above on an Ohio native who survived a shark bite while in Florida.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida — The Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated early Tuesday morning due to a suspicious bag.

Daytona Beach International Airport @FlyDAB is being evacuated due to a suspicious package reported around 6:15 a.m. Please check back here for updates - we'll post more info as it becomes available. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 19, 2019

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the bag was found around 6:15 a.m.

The airport reports that the bag was flagged while going through security and has since been cleared.

Attention: due to a suspicious bag that was flagged while going through security, the DAB terminal was evacuated this morning. The bag has since been cleared and normal operations will resume soon. More updates to follow. ￼￼￼ — DaytonaBeach Airport (@FlyDAB) November 19, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The airport expects flight operations to return to normal soon.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates.