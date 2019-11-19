Daytona Beach International Airport operations resume after suspicious bag caused evacuation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida — The Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated early Tuesday morning due to a suspicious bag.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the bag was found around 6:15 a.m.

The airport reports that the bag was flagged while going through security and has since been cleared.

The airport expects flight operations to return to normal soon.

