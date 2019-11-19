× Cleveland Board of Education approves plan to consolidate schools, postpone Collinwood closure

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Board of Education unanimously approved a play for the district during a meeting Tuesday night.

The recommendations include postponing the closure of historic Collinwood High School for at least a year. Community leaders voiced concerned over the proposal, saying it would negatively impact education and the local economy by dooming preschools and elementary schools in the neighborhood.

“We have people who demonstrated they care,” said CMSD CEO Eric Gordon. “I can listen to that all day long.”

He challenged the community to form a group to examine ways to retain students and to train them for in-demand manufacturing jobs.

Under the plan, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will:

Consolidate Glenville and Martin Luther King Jr. high schools at Glenville. The plan calls for sprucing up the building and strengthening academics and adding career-technical programs that respond to demand in the job market.

Consolidate East Tech, New Tech East, Jane Addams Business Careers Center and Washington Park Environmental Studies at East Tech. The plan will, among other things, combine a culinary program from Jane Addams and agriculture program at Washington Park with similar programs at East Tech. Students from East Tech will travel to Washington Park to use a greenhouse and other facilities, as will students from Rhodes School of Environmental Studies on the West Side.

Move Whitney M. Young High School’s gifted and talented program to a new John F. Kennedy Campus that will open next school year.

Phase out and close Design Lab Early College High School.

Build a new Lincoln-West Campus, home to the Lincoln-West School of Global Studies and Lincoln-West School of Science and Health. The project will be part of continuing modernization program funded by the state and a local bond issue. Since 2002, CMSD has built or substantially renovated nearly 50 buildings.

Close four K-8 schools – Case, Iowa-Maple, Michael R. White and Willow.

Consolidate two K-8 schools — Clark and Walton – in a new building. The District also will build a new Marion C. Seltzer and renovate Joseph M. Gallagher.

