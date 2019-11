Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Warning: Video contains adult content***

Carl Monday returns to the FOX 8 I-Team with an undercover investigation into Cleveland city workers partying while you paid for it.

Carl spent 22 years on the I-Team. He returns to break this story.

Cleveland maintenance workers were supposed to be mowing lawns and cleaning up neighborhood parks, but some of them were caught operating what seemed more like a strip club than a city service garage.

