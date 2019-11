× Browns safety Morgan Burnett undergoes surgery on ruptured Achilles: report

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns placed starting safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon, another setback for Cleveland’s defense.

Burnett got hurt during Thursday night’s victory over Pittsburgh. He had five tackles and an interception against one of his former teams before leaving in the second quarter.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Burnett underwent surgery on his ruptured Achilles on Tuesday. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

