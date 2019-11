CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns’ Denzel Ward and UnitedHealthcare employees are joining forces Tuesday to give new winter coats to students from E Prep Village Prep Willard School.

It’s a big surprise for the students!

A $20,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare employees to Ward’s Dreambuilders program will fund the purchase of the coats through Coats for Kids Cleveland, according to a press release.

Almost 500 students will get new coats.