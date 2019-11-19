Breakstone’s cottage cheese recalled due to possible plastic, metal contamination

About 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese have been voluntarily recalled due to possible plastic and metal contamination.

According to the FDA, a company announcement states that pieces of red plastic and metal may have been introduced during production. The company discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese.

There have reportedly been six consumer complaints but no reports of illness or injury.

The following varieties are being recalled:

— 16 ounce Breakstone’s 2 percent Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

— 24 ounce Breakstone’s 4 percent Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

— 24 ounce Breakstone’s 4 percent Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with best when used by code date: Dec102019

The company announcement states:

“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed. Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund. This product was sent to retailers and distributors in the U.S and exported to Latin America and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.”

