‘Baby Shark’ coming to Akron Civic Theater in 2020

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Parents, get ready to sing ‘Baby Shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo…’ for the rest of your day.

Following the sold-out inaugural tour of ‘Baby Shark LIVE!‘ the show will now play in over 70 new markets in the U.S. and Canada — and that includes Northeast Ohio.

The Akron Civic Theater on Tuesday announced ‘Baby Shark’ will bring their show to the Civic on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices are $55.50, $45.50, $37.50 and $30.50.

The ‘Baby Shark LIVE!’ website says, “Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs! In this one of a kind live experience young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends, go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!”

