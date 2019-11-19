Impeachment Hearing: Top aides testify; watch live

Authorities investigating alleged murder-suicide of elderly husband, wife in Twinsburg

Posted 11:36 am, November 19, 2019, by

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Authorities are investigating the alleged murder-suicide of a husband and wife at their home in Twinsburg.

According to a press release, Nina M. Houston, 87, and John B. Houston, Jr., 87, were found at their Ridgewood Court home Monday. They were found by family and were pronounced dead at the scene at about 4:40 p.m.

They both had gunshot wounds to the head. According to the release, Nina Houston’s manner of death was homicide. John Houston’s manner of death is suicide.

The Summit County Medical Examiner, Twinsburg Police Department and BCI are investigating.

Google Map for coordinates 41.312555 by -81.440113.

