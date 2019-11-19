Authorities investigating alleged murder-suicide of elderly husband, wife in Twinsburg

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Authorities are investigating the alleged murder-suicide of a husband and wife at their home in Twinsburg.

According to a press release, Nina M. Houston, 87, and John B. Houston, Jr., 87, were found at their Ridgewood Court home Monday. They were found by family and were pronounced dead at the scene at about 4:40 p.m.

They both had gunshot wounds to the head. According to the release, Nina Houston’s manner of death was homicide. John Houston’s manner of death is suicide.

The Summit County Medical Examiner, Twinsburg Police Department and BCI are investigating.