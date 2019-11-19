Live video: House Intelligence Committee hears testimony in impeachment inquiry

Air quality alert for much of Northeast Ohio

Posted 2:39 pm, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:09PM, November 19, 2019

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An air quality alert is in effect from midnight Tuesday until midnight Wednesday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties. People in these groups should limit their activity outside.

Here’s why this alert has been put in place, according to our meteorologist, AJ Colby: The air is stagnant — it’s not moving — and winds are very light. That allows pollutants to build up. They will be swept out once the winds pick up Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

