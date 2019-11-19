Air quality advisory, plus lake-driven showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Air Quality Advisory for fine particulate matter has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties. The advisory will be effective through Wednesday, November 20. Air quality levels will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” during this period. If you are in the “Sensitive Groups” category of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, please monitor your outdoor activity.

Wednesday sports plenty of cloud cover and a few lake-driven showers. An optimistic forecast calls for some breaks of sunshine with most areas staying dry. For now, let’s go with that. It will still be on the chilly side with highs only in the low and mid 40s.

The next noteworthy weather system arrives on the scene Thursday during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Two periods of relative warmth are in the forecast:

This Thursday when high temps should make it into the mid 50s Next Wednesday when highs could be near 60° depending on sky conditions and wind velocities. Computer models indicate that our weather will turn colder for Thanksgiving Day!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Timing of rain Friday and Saturday will be adjusted soon.