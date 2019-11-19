× Nine, including Westlake man, charged after student dies amid alleged Ohio University fraternity hazing

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The death of an Ohio University student and a related investigation into alleged hazing by fraternity members has led to charges against nine people, including two indicted for involuntary manslaughter and another for reckless homicide.

The Athens County prosecutor announced indictments Tuesday related to 18-year-old Collin Wiant’s death last November and allegations about a fraternity he’d sought to join.

Seven of the defendants were in the Sigma Pi fraternity.

Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Saxon Angell-Perez, of Columbus, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Dominic A. Figliola, of Athens, Ohio, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, Reckless Homicide, a felony of the third degree.

Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, PA, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 20, two (2) counts of Trafficking in L.S.D., felonies of the fifth degree.

Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Obstructing Justice, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, an unspecified misdemeanor.

James Dylan Wanke/Silver Serpent, LLC, 25, Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and Improperly Dispensing or Distributing Nitrous Oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Wiant’s family sued Sigma Pi, alleging he died of asphyxiation after ingesting nitrous oxide provided to and forced on him by fraternity members.

The fraternity denied those allegations and said Wiant wasn’t a pledge when he died. The university later expelled Sigma Pi.

