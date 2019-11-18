Woman indicted on 7 charges in death of construction worker on I-71

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio - Sabra Tolliver has been indicted on 7 charges in the death of a construction worker on I-71.

On October 9, 61-year-old contruction worker Rafael Solis was killed while working on the highway.

Another construction worker was hurt.

Police say they were both hit by the car Tolliver was driving. She did not stop.

Tolliver has been indicted on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, not stopping after an accident and driving under the influence.

She's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

