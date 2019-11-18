Video released in wrong-way crash investigation on State Route 176 that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Cleveland police on Monday released more information about a deadly wrong-way crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 2:57 a.m., a 28-year-old man in a 2017 Nissan Rogue was driving the wrong way in the northbound lane of State Route 176.

A 43-year-old man was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze northbound in the northbound lane of State Route 176.

Cleveland police say preliminary information indicates the driver of the Nissan Rogue collided head-on with the Chevy Cruze.

The I-Team reports the crash happened moments after police received a call for a wrong-way driver at the round-about -- 490, 176S, and 90E.

The 43-year-old driver of the Chevy Cruze was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center to be treated for severe injuries.

**The video in this story released by ODOT does not show the actual crash**