Three dead after shooting at Walmart in Oklahoma, highway patrol says

Posted 11:43 am, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, November 18, 2019

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) —  Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials confirmed to KFOR three people are dead.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools are on lockdown due to the incident. Parents should not try to pick up their children at this time.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

Stay right here for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 34.502303 by -97.957813.

