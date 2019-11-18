Thousands sign petition to reinstate Myles Garrett to the ‘admirable Cleveland Browns’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - More than 45,000 people have signed a petition lobbying Roger Goodell and the NFL to reinstate Myles Garrett.

The NFL announced Friday that Garrett was indefinitely suspended after he used a helmet as a weapon and clubbed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head Thursday.

"No more are the great fans of Cleveland going to sit dormant as the NFL slams the hammer down on us!" the petition states.

The petition claims the "evil zebras" and Goodell "conspired to end Garrett’s shining year, and take the wind out of our beloved Cleveland Browns."

Most comments from people who signed the petition blame Mason Rudolph for Garrett's actions, saying "Rudolph started it."

According to the Associated Press, Garrett will have his appeal heard by the NFL early this week.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, Garrett’s appeal must take place before Cleveland’s next game.

