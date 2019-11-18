Ready to shop? Here’s a guide to 2019 Black Friday store hours and ads!

Stores have unveiled their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season.

The list below from BestBlackFriday.com will help you save time researching store hours and circulars for the major retailers!

Happy shopping!

Store Hours/Ads

— Aeropostale: Click here for Black Friday Deals.

— Amazon: Click here for the Black Friday deals.

— Barnes and Noble: Closed Thanksgiving. Opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Bass Pro Shops: Opens at 6 a.m. Thanksgiving. Black Friday hours are from 5 to 11 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Bed Bath and Beyond: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Big Lots: Open Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to midnight. Opens at 6 a.m. Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Burlington: Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Friday at 7 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Cabela’s: Open Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Black Friday hours from 5 to 11 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Costco: Store closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— CVS: Open during regular hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Dick’s Sporting Goods: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Express: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Five Below: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Game Stop: Opens at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving. Opens at 7 a.m. Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Gap: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Hobby Lobby: Closed on Thanksgiving. Open Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— JCPenney: Doors open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday at 2 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— KMart: Open 6 a.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving. Opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Kohl’s: Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Joann Fabrics: Closed on Thanksgiving. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Lowe’s: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 6 a.m. Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Meijer: Open on Thanksgiving at 6 a.m. Opens Black Friday at 6 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Michael’s: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— New York and Company: Some locations open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 6 a.m. Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Old Navy: Open Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. through 11 p.m. Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Payless: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Pet Supplies Plus: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— PetCo: Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 8 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— PetSmart: Closed on Thanksgiving. Open Black Friday at 7 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Rite Aid: Opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Sam’s Club: Stores are closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 7 a.m. Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Sears: Opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving. Opens at 6 a.m. Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Staples: Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens Black Friday at 7 a.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Target: Doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. Friday. Stores reopen at 7 a.m. Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Tractor Supply Co.: Closed on Thanksgiving. Open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— True Value: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Value City Furniture: Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Victoria’s Secret: Hours vary. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Walgreens: Open regular hours on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Walmart: Opens at 6 p.m on Thanksgiving, and is open through Black Friday. Online sales starts at 10 p.m. Click here for the Black Friday ad.

— Yankee Candle: Coming soon.

For a list of stores planning to close for Thanksgiving, click here.

For much more on Black Friday 2019, click here.