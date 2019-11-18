Quiet overnight, chance of patchy drizzle Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - We managed to hit 53° Monday, which is only the second time we had an above-normal temperature recorded at Hopkins this month. I’m not sure if one would qualify that as an accomplishment, but that is what it is. It was very nice to see the sun, especially on a Monday! It’s always a great way to kick off the week.

Through tonight and tomorrow, expect a fairly quiet atmosphere. There could be some patchy drizzle over the northeast counties, but that will be the extent of any precipitation. Overnight lows should stay above freezing over most areas.

There are some minor disturbances this week. There is a small chance of a shower late Tuesday especially across southern areas between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The next noteworthy weather issue is on Thursday. This time, rain showers are expected. At this point, no organized snow is in the forecast this week.

Two periods of relative warmth:

This Thursday Next Tuesday. How long this ‘warmth” lasts is uncertain at this time. We’ll know more about Thanksgiving week by Wednesday.

