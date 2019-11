Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Kielonte Harris, 25, is scheduled for a court appearance Monday in the deaths of three people.

Harris was indicted on 18 counts last week, including 6 for aggravated murder.

Police say he shot and killed Joseph Eujean-Clyton Meeks III, April Lynn Magana and Muriel Nicole Tursivio after a fight at a party on Lorain Ave. earlier this month.

A judge previously set his bond at $1.5 million.

