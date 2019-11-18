× Police: Akron store clerk shoots and kills suspected gunman during robbery attempt

AKRON-Akron police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a store that happened during an attempted robbery.

Police say two employees were inside the Royal Beauty Supply Store in the 900 block of S.Arlington Street Friday evening when two masked suspects with guns entered the store and attempted to rob them.

During the robbery, a 26-year-old clerk pulled out his gun and shot one of the suspects, killing him. The identity of the person shot has not been revealed at this time.

The second suspect fled the scene wearing all dark clothing. He also had a mask covering his face. No other description was provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.