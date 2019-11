× Painesville police search for missing 16-year-old girl

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Painesville police are looking for a 16-year-old Cristina Corral-Cortez.

They say she is a missing runaway.

Police say she was last seen on October 25 at school.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 155 lbs. She is 5’0″.

If you see her, call police at (440)392-5839.

