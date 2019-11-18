NFL moves Browns-Steelers rematch to earlier timeslot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) - There is no shortage of interest in the next game between the Browns and the Steelers.

Cleveland travels to Pittsburgh December 1 for an AFC North fight that may bring extra heat after the Thursday Night Football matchup ended with punishments for players on both teams and an indefinite suspension for DE Myles Garrett.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game and fined but should be back on the field in Pittsburgh.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey got a three-game suspension and fine.

The game was slated for 4:25 p.m., but the NFL reported Monday that the game would instead by played at 1 p.m.

#NFL scheduling changes for Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 1: Red-hot Oakland @ KC has moved from 1 PM ET on CBS to 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Cleveland @ Pittsburgh has moved from 4:25 PM ET on CBS to 1 PM ET on CBS. — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) November 18, 2019

In a tweet, the NFL said the move was to adjust the timeslot for "Red-hot Oakland @ KC."

Continuing coverage here on the incident that prompted Garrett's suspension.

FOX 8's locker room interview with Myles Garrett after Thursday's game.