Nationwide recall for cat food that may be tainted with salmonella

COTTONWOOD, Utah (WJW) - Go Raw, LLC, of Cottonwood Utah is recalling its 2lb. frozen bags of “Quest Beef Cat Food” because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella can affect the animals eating the products and humans who might have handled the food.

Healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

