NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — Dolly Parton wants to hear fans’ renditions of her popular song, “Jolene.”

The country star tweeted her request Friday ahead of her new show “Heartstrings,” which premiers Nov. 22 on Netflix.

Julienne Hough plays Jolene in the new show, and made the request in the video Parton tweeted.

They ask that anyone who shares their version of “Jolene” use the hashtag #JoleneChallenge.

Only one more week until "Heartstrings" is here ❤️ Share your best version of "Jolene" now using the hashtag #JoleneChallenge and watch "Heartstrings" November 22 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/h0Ym8ZZwBW — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 16, 2019