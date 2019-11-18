Hundreds remain without heat as crews work to restore gas to Wellington residents

Posted 10:44 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, November 18, 2019
WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) - Hundreds remain without heat in one local community after a gas line break over the weekend.

The porch lights are on at dozens of homes along Prospect Street in Wellington Monday night.

Russell Novotny is among those waiting for his gas to be restored.

“Extra blankets, sweatshirts, and thermal underwear,” said Novotny.

A gas line ruptured Sunday morning, impacting about two thousand homes and businesses.

According to Mayor Hans Schneider, the gas line was repaired. Crews are out relighting each individual home and that takes time.

About 800 homes had gas restored Monday night. The Mayor says the goal is to have 75% restored overnight.

But for those waiting in the cold, it couldn’t come soon enough. In the meantime, the village hall is available as a warming center.

