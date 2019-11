Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - This week is starting off much warmer than the last!

It will be in the 30s when kids get on the bus.

On their way home it will be nearly 50 degrees.

A weak cold front moves through Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The next notable weather issue is on Thursday.

This time, rain showers are expected. At this point, snow is not on the weather menu until Friday afternoon.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

